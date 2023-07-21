Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,041,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 802,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,969. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

