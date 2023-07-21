Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVV stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,341. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $458.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

