Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $707,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.40.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $506.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

