Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 45,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 67,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Jade Road Investments Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 58.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

