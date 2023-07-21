Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JGGCW. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 803,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 449,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 259,158 shares during the period.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JGGCW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 5,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,317. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.