James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Volume Increase

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 117,264 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 65,244 shares.The stock last traded at $27.42 and had previously closed at $27.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $917.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 50.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.