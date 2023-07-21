James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

JHX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 141,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $917.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

