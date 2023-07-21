Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 723,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSPR remained flat at $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.88. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

