Jefferies Financial Group Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $520.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. New Street Research raised their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.71.

Netflix stock opened at $437.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.33. Netflix has a 52-week low of $211.50 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

