JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $415.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.56. The firm has a market cap of $315.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $419.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

