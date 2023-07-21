JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 333.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.