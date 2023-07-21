JNBA Financial Advisors Has $548,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

WFC opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

