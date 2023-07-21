JNBA Financial Advisors Has $89,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 486.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

