JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Q2 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000.
Insider Transactions at Q2
In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $633,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $633,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,013,346.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,620. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Q2 stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
