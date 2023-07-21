JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,988 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.