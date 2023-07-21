JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in General Electric by 1,592.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 7,640.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $111.23 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

