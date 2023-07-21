John S. Hendricks Sells 13,100 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $13,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 593,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.82. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 58.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

