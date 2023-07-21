John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Makes New $551,000 Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE WAL traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $48.98. 1,206,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,319,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

