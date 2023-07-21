Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.70-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.5-7.5% yr/yr to ~$98.8-99.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.82 billion. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.70-$10.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

