Jonathan Hyman Sells 8,909 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $401,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Jonathan Hyman sold 99,841 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $4,272,196.39.

On Friday, July 14th, Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $4,324,865.62.

On Monday, May 15th, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $103,389.55.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 406,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,624. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Braze by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 139,834 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Braze by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.