Joystick One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,999.44 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Joystick has a market cap of $664,640.76 and $5,999.44 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded 537% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00021542 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,027.96 or 1.00036861 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.00316496 USD and is up 20.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

