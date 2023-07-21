JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.46

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.46 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.99.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBMC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

