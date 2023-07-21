JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 148,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the previous session’s volume of 40,105 shares.The stock last traded at $59.58 and had previously closed at $59.67.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $784.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.