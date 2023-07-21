JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF) to Underweight

DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DSM-Firmenich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DSM-Firmenich in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
DSM-Firmenich Price Performance
Shares of KDSKF stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. DSM-Firmenich has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $162.05.
About DSM-Firmenich
DSM-Firmenich AG, a science-based company, engages in health and nutrition businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Animal Nutrition & Health (ANH); Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC); and Food & Beverage segments.
