JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price to GBX 2,200

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BURBY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.62) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($30.47) to GBX 2,500 ($32.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($30.20) to GBX 2,450 ($32.03) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.25) to GBX 2,305 ($30.14) in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
BURBY opened at $29.08 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
