JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price to GBX 2,200

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BURBY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.62) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($30.47) to GBX 2,500 ($32.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($30.20) to GBX 2,450 ($32.03) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.25) to GBX 2,305 ($30.14) in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Price Performance

BURBY opened at $29.08 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

Burberry Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.