JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 1.4% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 144,001 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.64. 267,875 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

