KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

KBR Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KBR by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.34. 1,447,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. KBR has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.