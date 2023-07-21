Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 6,133,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 4,145,699 shares.The stock last traded at $24.04 and had previously closed at $24.51.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,926,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,797,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,019,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

