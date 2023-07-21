Key Financial Inc Acquires 126 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,759,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,713. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.13 and its 200 day moving average is $218.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

