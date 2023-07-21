Key Financial Inc Buys 869 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,550,000 after acquiring an additional 106,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after acquiring an additional 576,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,019 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,829. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

