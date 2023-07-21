Key Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Key Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 897,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,677. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.25.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.70.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.