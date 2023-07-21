Key Financial Inc Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.9% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Boit C F David raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.7% in the first quarter. Boit C F David now owns 2,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,054. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.74 and its 200-day moving average is $466.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.