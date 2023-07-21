Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.94. The company had a trading volume of 485,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,916. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.47.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

