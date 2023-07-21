Key Financial Inc Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 258.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc owned 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,143. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

