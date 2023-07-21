Key Financial Inc Purchases 2,664 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.68. 778,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

