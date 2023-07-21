Key Financial Inc Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.17. 17,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

