KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in KeyCorp by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

