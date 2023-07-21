Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $167.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.63 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.30.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

