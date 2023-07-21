Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,300 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 747,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 201,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,667. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

