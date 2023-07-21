KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Cut by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,677 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 15.0% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.1 %

KLA stock opened at $455.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $493.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

