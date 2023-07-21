KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Cut by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,677 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 15.0% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at KLA
In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
KLA Trading Up 1.1 %
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.