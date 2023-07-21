Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. 1,327,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $62,425,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $62,413,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

