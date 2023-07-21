Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KTOS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,576,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $598,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,175. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,278,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,374,000 after buying an additional 166,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after buying an additional 656,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

