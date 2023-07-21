Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.22

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 423603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. CL King raised their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Krispy Kreme last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $418.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 339,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

