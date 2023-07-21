Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Down 13.7% in June

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. 92,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,017. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.98 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.48%.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,744.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 755.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

