Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 317,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 455,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,383.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

