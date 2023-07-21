KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,716,200 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 26,843,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KWG Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KWGPF opened at $0.12 on Friday. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KWG Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
About KWG Group
KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property development and investment, and hotel operation businesses. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KWG Group
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.