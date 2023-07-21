KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,716,200 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 26,843,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KWG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KWGPF opened at $0.12 on Friday. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KWG Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About KWG Group

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property development and investment, and hotel operation businesses. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

Further Reading

