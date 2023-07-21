Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading Down 0.5%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.29 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 4,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

