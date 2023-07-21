L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

About L’Air Liquide

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.4778 dividend. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

