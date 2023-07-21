Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $271,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $622.01. 229,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,262. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $663.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $615.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

