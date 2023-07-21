Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $523.16.

LRCX opened at $615.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.39. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $663.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

